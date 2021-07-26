Thank-you for support

A “BOOK of thanks” is being compiled to celebrate Goring residents’ efforts to support their neighbours through the coronavirus pandemic.

The parish council has launched the project in partnership with its counterpart in Streatley and the Q1 Foundation, which helps the elderly and operates The Care Hub at The Arcade in Goring high street.

Villagers are urged to write messages or poems of thanks or submit drawings on sheets of A4 paper, allowing a gap down the edge so the sheets can be bound into one or more volumes.

When these have been received, the books will be displayed in public places. If there is enough interest, the book could also be scanned so that digital copies could be sold.

During the first lockdown between March and July last year, scores of residents signed up to a “street champions” scheme to help neighbours having to self-isolate due to medical vulnerability.

Almost every area had at least one designated volunteer and some had two or three who would fetch shopping, collect prescriptions, walk dogs or simply offer friendship by chatting on the telephone.

Contributions to the book may be dropped off at the parish council offices in Red Cross Road or at The Care Hub. For more information, visit www.goringparish

council.gov.uk