Homes plan

Monday, 09 August 2021

A BLOCK of five sheltered homes for the elderly could be built on the edge of Goring.

Edmund Rube and Peter Byfield, of Guston in Kent, are seeking planning permission in principle from South Oxfordshire District Council to build on land to the west of Manor Road.

The pair say this is an ideal location because it is within a short distance of the village shops and station and it should be allowed because last year permission was granted for 20 homes on a nearby plot.

