Bowls club wants more green

PLANS to extend and improve the bowling green in Goring Heath have been put forward for approval.

The Goring Almshouses Bowls Club, which was recently formed through the merger of Goring and Goring Heath’s bowling clubs and plays at the latter’s old premises, wants to add a fourth rink.

This would extend its width from 15m to 20m while the length would remain unchanged at 33m.

The club also wants to add an entry gate in the western corner of the green and extend the 2m tall perimeter fence as well as relaying the turf, which it says wouldn’t change the overall appearance.

Officers at South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, have told the club that the plans should receive planning permission as long as there is no impact on nearby trees.

The club says the existing green, which was laid some years ago by volunteers, has reached the end of its useful life and is now heavily worn and uneven.

The refurbishment should cost about £17,000, which the club has raised in sponsorship, donations, online campaigning and legacies from current and former members.

A decision is due to be made by September 23.