Woman nears halfway point of challenge

A WOMAN is almost halfway through her bid to cycle, walk and run 541 miles in six weeks for charity.

Katie Roberts, of Icknield Road, Goring, is aiming to cover half the distance between Land’s End and John O’Groats.

She is doing this in memory of her brother-in-law John Nicoll, who died of bone cancer last year.

Mr Nicoll’s son James, 23, from Upper Basildon, is tackling the other half.

The pair have covered 220 miles each and say support from friends and family has spurred them on through mounting fatigue.

They didn’t train before setting off on August 1 but each has so far averaged 13 miles a day on exercise bikes as well as walking or jogging along public footpaths.

Mrs Roberts, 34, who lives with her husband Ben and two-year-old son Max, said: “It’s definitely starting to get tougher as we’re feeling much more tired than we did at the beginning.

“Last week, in particular, was difficult because we didn’t have any rest days.

“Saturday was emotionally draining because it was the anniversary of John’s death but we’ve got some rest days coming up which we’ll alternate with some high-mileage ones.”

The pair have previously run half-marathons in memory of Mr Nicoll, who was a serving officer in Thames Valley Police, but say this is their toughest undertaking to date.

They motivate themselves by seeing how far they would have gone in the real world and at the moment they would have just passed Leicester heading north.

Mrs Roberts said: “It’s hard keeping the energy up over such a long period but it’s encouraging to know that so many people are behind us.

“A half-marathon is a fairly short effort by comparison and people stop to high-five you along the way, whereas this time we’re relying on donations and messages of support.”

She has already beaten her £2,000 fundraising target for the challenge.

The proceeds will be donated to the charity

Sarcoma UK.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/katie-roberts61