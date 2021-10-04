Birthday concerts

Wargrave Local History Society
IN September, the Wargrave Local History Society ... [more]
Monday, 04 October 2021
GORING Chamber Choir is to celebrate its 70th anniversary with two concerts at St Thomas’ Church in Manor Road.
The first, called “A celebration of life”, will be on Saturday, October 16 followed by “Music for the soul” on Saturday, November 20. Both will start at 1pm.
There is no charge for admission but donations to the church’s organ fund will be welcomed.
04 October 2021
