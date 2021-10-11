Concern over council relocation to pavilion

RESIDENTS have expressed concern after Goring Parish Council announced it is to temporarily move into the sports pavilion on Gardiner recreation ground.

The council’s offices at Old Jubilee Fire Station in Red Cross Road have a leaking roof, so this month’s meeting took place in the village hall.

Council chairman Kevin Bulmer said a surveyor had estimated that it would cost £60,000 to make the fire station “barely habitable”.

The council has decided to move into the pavilion while members consider their options.

It will use changing rooms 3 and 4 and will spend £600 moving equipment and files.

Villager Stephanie Bridle told the latest meeting: “When that pavilion was built it was done through charitable contributions and I personally contributed.

“People wanted it because it was supposed to be a sports pavilion. I don’t know if those who made donations and taxpayers would have supported it if they realised the council would be moving in.”

Kevin Nicholas said he was concerned about the council using the building and urged the council to not consider it as a long-term solution.

He said a lot of money had been spent on the fire station over the last 10 years and a permanent solution was needed.

Councillor Bulmer said he didn’t know how long the move would be for, adding: “There has been no decision as to whether we will repair the roof.”

He said the council needed to move now to protect the staff and documents from wet and mould.

The sports pavilion re-opened in 2017 after a £170,000 refurbishment and is used by the village’s football, cricket and bowls clubs.