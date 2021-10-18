Winter of Play event inspired by success of summer scheme

A WINTER of Play event is to take place in Goring following the success of a summer scheme.

Summer of Play was held for three weeks in August in order to provide fun for children after a difficult year with outdoor play and creative activities.

It was also designed to encourage families to stay in the area to play rather than travelling.

The winter version will last a few days rather than weeks and will have both indoor and outdoor

activities.

Goring Parish Council is to form a working group to organise it as well as make preparations for another Summer of Play event next year after the Goring GAP Festival to encourage residents to attend both.

Councillor Bryan Urbick said: “People loved having a reason to stay in Goring.

“It brings in all the community and people who don’t normally get involved. People will have much more notice for next year’s event, so hopefully even more will get involved.”

The winter event will have a £3,000 budget while up to £15,000 could be spent on Summer of Play.

Although the activities will be free, the budget will be supplemented by a bar and barbecue.

Councillor Lawrie Reavill said the council should not be committing to big spending next year as there might be financial hardship to come.

He said: “Things are going to get very tough financially this winter — people are going to be paying more for fuel and food.

“I think committing to £15,000 right now is going too far. We started this to try to compensate children for a rough time in 2020, not for it to be an annual event.”

Other councillors argued that residents having a tough time was precisely why the festival was needed.

Last year’s event included the Goring Mayhem, which took place on Sheepcot recreation ground.

There was a climbing wall, inflatable slide and obstacle course as well as an arena where children played laser tag. Other attractions included a circus skills workshop, a giant chess set and a magician who performed tricks.

There was also a silent disco at Gardiner recreation ground, where about 300 people danced to music in the open air while wearing headphones plus archery classes, evening camps with a fire, street dance lessons, games with a giant parachute, tie-dying, rounders, archery and yoga classes.

More details about the winter event will be announced soon.