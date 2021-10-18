New children’s film competition

ENTRIES are now open for a children’s film competition that will be part of the Goring GAP festival in June.

The contest is a new addition to the festival, which takes place every other year.

Children are invited to submit short home-made films using free video software that is now available on mobile devices.

There will be individual categories for those of primary, secondary and sixth form school age as well as a group category.

Organisers said they hoped to receive entries from media studies students and budding film-makers as well as children with no experience.

The competition is open to children from across Oxfordshire and Berkshire.

The films must be no more than three minutes in length and adhere to a Universal rating, meaning they are suitable for all ages. The entries will be shortlisted by a group of industry professionals and screened at a red carpet premiere event on Saturday, June 12, the last night of the GAP Festival.

Each category winner will receive a voucher for a two-day film course run by Film Oxford, an arts and creative media charity, donated by the Arts Society Goring and Film Oxford.

Entrants must register by December 10 at www.thegapfestival.org/film-festival while the deadline for entries is April 2022.

• The Goring GAP festival will take place from Thursday to Sunday, June 2 to June 12, and will include the village’s celebration for the Queen’s platinum jubilee. It will be held in a marquee on Gardiner recreation ground, off Upper Red Cross Road, and in Rectory Gardens, off High Street.