Woman punched in alleyway after man grabs her handbag

A WOMAN was punched after she refused to give her handbag to a would-be thief.

The victim, a 48-year-old woman, was followed in an alleyway between Farm Road and Lockstile Way in Goring at around 7.10pm on Saturday.

A man, who was walking behind her, tried to grab her bag, but was unsuccessful and punched the woman in the back before running away.

The offender is described as a white man of 5ft 8ins tall, with dark eyes. He was wearing a black hooded jumper and black snood.

Detective constable Richard Whitcombe, the investigating officer, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim in this case.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident.”

If you have any information, call Thames Valley Police on 101 using the reference number 43210467698.

You can remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.