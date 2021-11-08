Choirs to perform

THE Oxford Welsh Male Voice Choir is to perform at St Thomas’ Church in Goring.

The concert will take next Saturday (November 13), starting at 7.30pm.

Singers Helen Swift and Tim Croston will perform between sets.

Choir members Brian Davies, Bob Edwards and Dominic Fawcett are from Goring and Terry Jones lives in South Stoke.

Mr Edwards said: “I joined in 2014 when I retired and had the time to commit to the choir.

“Being a born and bred Welshman, with music in my blood, and also being the chairman and drummer with the Goring and Streatley Concert Band and a member of the St Thomas’ choir, I follow in the family tradition of singing.

“We are looking forward to performing again in the church. The quality of the acoustics and the warm welcome of the audience make it a special occasion.”

The choir was formed in 1928 by unemployed Welshmen who walked from the Valleys to Oxford to find work in car factories.

Meanwhile, Goring Chamber Choir will perform at the church on Saturday November 20 (1pm) to celebrate its 70th anniversary.

The concert, callled Music for the Soul, will include pieces from the Renaissance to the present day, including Lotti’s Crucifixus and Pearsall’s Lay a Garland.

Admission is free but donations to the church organ fund are welcome. Email tickets@goring

chamberchoir.org.uk