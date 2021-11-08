Pavilion renovation

BEACONS could be installed in Wargrave to mark ... [more]
Monday, 08 November 2021
GORING Robins Football Club have agreed to contribute half the cost of renovations to Sheepcot sports pavilion.
The building is to have the kitchen window converted into a secure hatch for passing food through.
Some missing roof tiles at the northern end of the building will be replaced to prevent any more water damage.
The work will cost a total of £1,350 and Goring Parish Council will pay the other half.
The football club will use the pavilion to run a tuck shop during training and matches.
Currently, running the tuck shop creates queues at the entrance, blocking access to the changing rooms and disabled toilets.
