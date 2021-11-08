Monday, 08 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pavilion renovation

GORING Robins Football Club have agreed to contribute half the cost of renovations to Sheepcot sports pavilion.

The building is to have the kitchen window converted into a secure hatch for passing food through.

Some missing roof tiles at the northern end of the building will be replaced to prevent any more water damage.

The work will cost a total of £1,350 and Goring Parish Council will pay the other half.

The football club will use the pavilion to run a tuck shop during training and matches.

Currently, running the tuck shop creates queues at the entrance, blocking access to the changing rooms and disabled toilets.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33