Pavilion renovation

GORING Robins Football Club have agreed to contribute half the cost of renovations to Sheepcot sports pavilion.

The building is to have the kitchen window converted into a secure hatch for passing food through.

Some missing roof tiles at the northern end of the building will be replaced to prevent any more water damage.

The work will cost a total of £1,350 and Goring Parish Council will pay the other half.

The football club will use the pavilion to run a tuck shop during training and matches.

Currently, running the tuck shop creates queues at the entrance, blocking access to the changing rooms and disabled toilets.