Volunteers wanted

GORING library needs more volunteers now it has returned to full opening hours.

It is particularly keen to find helpers for Thursday afternoons and Saturday mornings.

Volunteers normally work for three hours every two weeks at the library in Station Road.

Mary Carr, who co-ordinates them, said: “The library is a very friendly place to work with a happy and welcoming atmosphere.”

If you are interested in volunteering, call Ms Carr on (01491) 874333 or email fogl.volunteers@gmail.com