Bird brand

Women celebrate 100th and 101st birthdays at home
TWO women at a care home celebrated their ... [more]
Monday, 15 November 2021
THE classes of children at Goring Primary School have been renamed after birds.
They are now called greenfinch, owl, robin, ibis, nightingale and goldcrest.
The names were chosen as the first letter from each one put together spells “Goring”.
The school said the pupils enjoyed learning about their class birds and were now trying to spot examples around the village.
15 November 2021
