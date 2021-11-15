New gallery owners pledge to champion local artists

THE owners of a new art gallery in Goring arcade say they will champion local artists.

Dee and Rich Singleton, of Reeds Art and Framing, showcase and sell art as well as offering a framing service.

They are currently displaying work by Sarah Pye, a painter who runs Artistry, her own gallery and framing shop, in Reading Road, Henley, Pete Morton, a woodturner and carver from Goring, and Jenny Faye, who also lives in Goring and specialises in portraits.

They also sell work by wildlife photographer Simon Booker, from South Stoke, and Neil Horne, a landscape photographer from Goring.

The gallery premises had been empty for two years since the Marvellous Hair Company moved out and into High Street.

“When we found these premises, we thought it was perfect,” said Mrs Singleton. “I went to various exhibitions and events but found it very difficult to find local artists but since we’ve opened we’ve had lots of artists coming in and showing us their art.

“There are all these people and they’re all amazing at what they do, they’ve just never been given the platform before. They sell their work online but this might be the first time they’ve been given wall space.

“As time goes on, we want more and more of what we sell to be from local artists.”

The couple, who live in Whitchurch with their three children, were married at Our Lady and St John Church in Goring 17 years ago and still attend the church every week.

Mrs Singleton said: “We’ve always felt part of the Goring community. The village has and will always have a special place in our hearts and we hope to become a bigger part of the community in the years to come through our shop.

“It has been going really well since we opened. Lots of people have come in and said they were delighted to see us here.

“The framing side has been very busy and we’ve had lots of interest in the art and some sales. I love framing because people come in with such interesting things to frame and I love finding out about the stories behind them.

“My husband has been helping out with the framing — it was originally just going to be me but we’ve been so busy.”

Mr Singleton, who was a corporate management trainer before his work dried up during the pandemic, added: “I’d done framing before but mainly as a hobby and helping friends out.”

The couple plan to partner with the Village Hub, which is opposite their gallery, to display work by local photographers. The pictures will be sold with a commission going to the Q1 Foundation, a charity which runs the hub.

The gallery is open Tuesday to Friday 10am to 3pm and Saturday 10am to 1pm.