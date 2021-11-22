Three days of free parking

SHOPPERS will be able to park in Henley free of charge on three Fridays in the run-up to Christmas.

The pay and display car parks operated by South Oxfordshire District Council will be free to use on December 10 and 17 and Christmas Eve.

These include the King’s Road, Greys Road and Southfields, off Goodall Close, car parks.

The Wheel Orchard car park in Goring will also be free of charge on Saturdays, December 4, 11 and 18.

The council hopes this will encourage Christmas shoppers to support local businesses, particularly after the impact on trade of the coronavirus pandemic.

Councillor Sue Cooper, cabinet member for environment, climate change and nature recovery, said: “We have a great selection of independent shops offering very different and original gifts which would make perfect Christmas presents and by buying local you will be supporting your community.

“We already offer an hour’s free parking in most of our car parks but free Christmas parking days will give people more time to explore locally without having to pay any extra.

“I would always urge people to walk, cycle or use public transport where possible, but I know that may not always be possible for those picking up larger presents or those who live further away in rural areas.”