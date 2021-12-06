A CHRISTMAS celebration will take place in Goring tonight (Friday).

There will be entertainment and food and the shops in the arcade and High Street will be open late.

There will also be market stalls selling homemade craft products, a barbecue, and a Punch and Judy Show.

Father Christmas will be at the Hub in the arcade to give out gifts to children.

There will also be a postbox for children to send letters to Santa.

The village fire crew will be there with their fire engine if they are not called elsewhere.

The event will be from 4pm to 8pm.

Profits will go to the Hub, which provides community support to the village.