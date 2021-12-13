Monday, 13 December 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Free training

RUNNING coach Elkie Mace is offering free training sessions for people taking part in the Goring 10km, starting this month.

Ms Mace, who lives in the village, joined the organising committee this year.

If you are interested, email elkie@runwithelkie.co.uk

The race, which is organised by Goring Primary School’s Parent Teacher Association, will take place on Sunday, March 20.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33