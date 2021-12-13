Tree discount

FREDDIE VAN MIERLO, who represents Watlington on ... [more]
Monday, 13 December 2021
GORING has been given a large discount on its Christmas tree.
Villagers Richard and Bonnie Roberts used to arrange a tree from the Yattendon Estate to be placed in Rectory Gardens, off High Street, but they have moved away.
The estate is no longer prepared to gift a tree but offered the parish council a 67 per cent discount on this year’s tree.
The council had agreed a £600 budget to buy a large tree and to discuss options for future years.
13 December 2021
More News:
Villagers flock to arcade for Christmas celebrations
HUNDREDS of people attended a Christmas ... [more]
POLL: Have your say