Tree discount

GORING has been given a large discount on its Christmas tree.

Villagers Richard and Bonnie Roberts used to arrange a tree from the Yattendon Estate to be placed in Rectory Gardens, off High Street, but they have moved away.

The estate is no longer prepared to gift a tree but offered the parish council a 67 per cent discount on this year’s tree.

The council had agreed a £600 budget to buy a large tree and to discuss options for future years.