£700 to move two radiators

MORE renovation work is to be carried out at the temporary offices of Goring Parish Council.

The council is to spend up to £700 moving two radiators at Gardiner Pavilion. It has already spent £600 on moving equipment and files.

One of the radiators needs to be moved to make way for a photocopier while the other is to be moved to make way for a hatch requested by the cricket club so that it can run a bar.

The council has moved into the building at Gardiner recreation ground because the roof at its offices at the Old Jubilee Fire Station in Red Cross Road has developed a leak.

Speaking at a council meeting, villager Kevin Nicholas said: “You seem to be spending a hell of a lot of money for a temporary move.”

Councillor David Brooker said the council wasn’t wasting money because the cricket club would be able to use the hatch once the council had moved out.

The council is considering its options for a permanent office as a surveyor has estimated it would cost £60,000 to make the old fire station building habitable.

Residents have expressed concerns about the move to the pavilion becoming permanent but councillors have assured them that it is temporary.