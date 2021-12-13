Jubilee tea party again

THE Goring GAP festival is seeking help with organising the village’s celebrations of the Queen’s platinum jubilee next year.

Organisers plan to repeat the street party held in 2012 for her diamond anniversary, which 4,000 people attended.

Festival director Ginny Avery said there would be an afternoon tea party as well as a morning event in Sheepcot recreation ground.

She added: “This is everyone’s event, so we invite organisations and community groups to get involved.”

If you can help, email help@gapfestival.org