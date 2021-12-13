Monday, 13 December 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Jubilee tea party again

THE Goring GAP festival is seeking help with organising the village’s celebrations of the Queen’s platinum jubilee next year.

Organisers plan to repeat the street party held in 2012 for her diamond anniversary, which 4,000 people attended.

Festival director Ginny Avery said there would be an afternoon tea party as well as a morning event in Sheepcot recreation ground.

She added: “This is everyone’s event, so we invite organisations and community groups to get involved.”

If you can help, email help@gapfestival.org

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33