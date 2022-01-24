Woman wins award for online business reviews website

A WOMAN from Goring has won an award for her reviews website.

Angela Bryant launched Angela Rated in 2019. The idea was to create a version of Tripadvisor to provide reviews for online skills and development courses.

Since then she has also created a website where women who work from home can come together virtually to support each other.

She won product creator of the year at the 2021 Digital Women Awards, held in London.

The judges selected her for her standout product alongside her ability to pivot her business and help others in response to the pandemic.

Ms Bryant, 48, who moved to Goring from Whitchurch with her husband in 2015, said: “I first started an online business 10 years ago and came to realise that there are a lot of online courses and systems offered but people have no way of knowing if they’re any good or whether they’re a rip-off, so I built an online system.

“Now I’m building it up and getting independent reviews from members of the public. It’s continuing to grow and we’re continuing to add courses — there’s just over 500 products on it now.

“People every day are adding new reviews and coming on the site to do searches about courses.

“It is my hope that as Angela Rated grows, it helps more business owners to cut through the noise of the online space and reduces the risk of what is currently an unregulated industry.

“I’ve also set up an online virtual co-working community called Cowork Crowd. People who run online businesses tend to home-work alone and they’re mainly women.”