Councillors meet outdoors to stay safe and within law

GORING Parish Council is holding its meetings outdoors because virtual meetings are no longer lawful.

Coronavirus rules allowed all councils to conduct meetings online during the pandemic until May 7 last year when these were lifted and the High Court ruled that the public must again be allowed to attend in-person meetings.

The rules allowing virtual meetings have not been reinstated by the Government despite rising coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

This has led to some councils cancelling meetings.

Last month, Oxfordshire County Council held its meeting in-person but with only a small group of councillors from each party attending and voting with the rest watching and contributing online. Other parish councils, such as Remenham, are meeting online to discuss issues but are not able to recommend actions or make decisions. Others, including Woodcote and Whitchurch, are meeting face-to-face indoors.

Goring council met last week outside the pavilion on Gardiner recreation ground due to concerns about transmission of the virus.

Some councillors and members of the public sat on chairs brought out of the pavilion while others stood throughout.

Parish clerk Laura White said she would like to see the Government legislate for the return of virtual meetings so that councillors who felt vulnerable could meet safely.

She said: “Councillors tend to be older people and a lot of them really appreciated holding meetings online when we could.

“When we hold working groups, where there is an option to meet virtually, nine times out of 10, councillors will decide to hold it virtually.

“There’s a petition which I have signed and circulated to councillors if they would like to support it.”

At an extraordinary council meeting on December 21, the council reactivated a section 101 delegation, which means decisions will be delegated to the clerk and meetings will only be held to discuss urgent decisions which cannot be delegated, such as the council’s budget.

The council also voted to cancel Winter of Play, an event it had agreed to hold in December to provide fun activities for local families, based on the Summer of Play event which was held last summer.

Some of the £3,000 budget for the event had already been used to buy equipment which will now be used for future events.

Another £1,500 has been

re-allocated to this year’s Summer of Play event for the purchase of assets such as a barbecue or a gazebo.

The council also voted to reprint signs asking people to sanitise and clean their hands.

It allocated £2,600 in covid support funds to help the vulnerable. Goring Free Church and St Thomas’ Church will each receive £600 and £1,400 will go to the Q1 Foundation, which runs the Village Hub in the arcade in High Street.