Monday, 24 January 2022

Seated yoga

SEATED yoga sessions are taking place at the Village Hub in Goring Arcade today (Friday) and next Friday (January 28).

These are ideal for people with health concerns and you can attend with a carer.

The sessions run from 1pm (arrive at 12.45pm) to 2.15pm. They are free but a donation of £5 per person is suggested.

To reserve a place, call (01491) 525637 or email info@q1foundation.org.uk

