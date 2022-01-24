Monday, 24 January 2022

Organ debut

THE new organ at Our Lady and St John Church in Goring will be inaugurated with a concert next Friday (January 28), starting at 7pm.

The organ will be played by Graham Eccles, who until recently was the organist and master of the cloisters at St Asaph and Brecon Cathedrals in North and South Wales.

The recital will include music designed for a variety of instruments and from a range of eras.

The new organ features Hauptwerk technology, meaning it can play digitised versions of famous European organs.

Mr Eccles will introduce the technology and engineering involved as well as chat to people at a reception after the concert.

Tickets cost £7 (free for children and students). Call (01491) 872181 or visit www.galileegoring.org.uk 

