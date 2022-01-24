Monday, 24 January 2022

Pub couple set to leave

THE owners of the Miller of Mansfield in Goring say they may have to leave following a rent increase.

Landlords Stonegate proposed a lease renewal to Mary and Nick Galer in September which included a rent increase of almost 90 per cent.

The couple have now warned staff of a possible change of management at the pub in High Street.

Mr Galer said: “It has been a rollercoaster few months that looks like it’ll end with us having to walk away from eight fabulous years of hard graft delivering our passion and vision at the Miller. That’s also our home and where we’ve raised our boys.”

