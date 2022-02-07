Landlords’ farewell

THE departing landlords of the Miller of Mansfield in Goring have thanked their customers.

Mary and Nick Galer were forced to leave the pub, hotel and restaurant on January 29 after their landlord Stonegate asked for a 90 per cent rent increase.

The pub will now be run by Stonegate as a managed business and re-open under new management later this month. The existing staff will be kept on.

In a statement, the Galers said: “With the heaviest of hearts, we are having to leave the Miller. The support of the Goring and Streatley community during our eight-year tenure has been invaluable to our business — warm and encouraging to be a part of. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

“Stonegate will be taking over the running of the Miller and handling all future bookings. While the pub is likely to be closed for a week or two during February as the changeover takes place, the new operators can still be reached on reservations

@millerofmansfield.com

“We’ll be staying in the community as we don’t want to move our family if we can help it, so we hope to continue to see your cheery selves around and about.

“Thank you again for supporting us and our business over the years.”