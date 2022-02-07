Monday, 07 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Marriage advice

A MARRIAGE preparation day for engaged couples will be held at St Thomas’s Church in Goring tomorrow (Saturday).

Rev Ben Phillips, vicar of the Manor Road church, said: “It is easy to get so focused on all the details of ‘the day’ that you can lose sight of the plan to spend the rest of your life growing old in love together. This takes some effort and grace at times.

“There are some tools to help, such as paying attention to how you communicate, listen and make time for each other.

“Do bring a pen and be ready for a day thinking about all your life ahead together instead of the usual Saturday jobs. Spaces are limited, so please enquire and book.”

Couples are welcome to attend wherever they are getting married.

The course will run from 9.30am to 3.30pm with tea and coffee and a cooked lunch. To book, call (01491) 875651 or email vicar
ofgsandss@yahoo.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33