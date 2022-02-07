Marriage advice

A MARRIAGE preparation day for engaged couples will be held at St Thomas’s Church in Goring tomorrow (Saturday).

Rev Ben Phillips, vicar of the Manor Road church, said: “It is easy to get so focused on all the details of ‘the day’ that you can lose sight of the plan to spend the rest of your life growing old in love together. This takes some effort and grace at times.

“There are some tools to help, such as paying attention to how you communicate, listen and make time for each other.

“Do bring a pen and be ready for a day thinking about all your life ahead together instead of the usual Saturday jobs. Spaces are limited, so please enquire and book.”

Couples are welcome to attend wherever they are getting married.

The course will run from 9.30am to 3.30pm with tea and coffee and a cooked lunch. To book, call (01491) 875651 or email vicar

ofgsandss@yahoo.com