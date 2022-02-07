Monday, 07 February 2022

River tours, naturally

BOAT tours on the Thames for photographers and wildlife enthusiasts are to be held in Goring.

Goring Gap Wildlife Experiences will be running the tours on the river in the spring and summer.

Steve Gozdz, who runs the group, said: “This isn’t just for photographers but anyone who loves nature and wildlife.

“Sitting on a boat only inches above the water level gives such a different perspective and enables us to get much better views and be closer to the wildlife.

“Don’t worry if you don’t have a camera, we share photos from the experience afterwards.”

The tours will take place on April 23 at 6.30am and May 22 and July 16 at 6am.

For more information, email info@ggwildlife
experiences.co.uk

