Help group

Monday, 14 February 2022

A WOMAN with Parkinson’s disease wants to set up a support group in Goring.

Retired teacher Briony Cooke, 69, of Holmlea Way, was diagnosed in 2000.

Her book Surviving and Thriving with Parkinson’s was published in 2018.

For more information, call Claire Rhodes at the Village Hub on (01491) 525637 or email claire.
rhodes@theHubBTG.org.uk

