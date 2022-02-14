Trains play steams in

A STAGE production which was cancelled before its opening night will return to Goring mext month.

The Goring Gap Players were preparing to put on The Titfield Thunderbolt in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

A spokesman said: “So much work was put into this hilarious play back in 2020.

“Having so enjoyed rehearsals, we were all saddened when it had to be cancelled the day before the opening night.

“Now rehearsals are well under way and our director Dorothy Hirsch tells us we are as fresh and good as we were two years ago.”

The play is set against the backdrop of train closures in the Fifties and Titfield villagers are determined to run their own service.

The play will be staged at Goring village hall on Wednesday, March 16 and Saturday, March 19.

Tickets are available from Inspiration in Goring Arcade or call (01941) 873530 and visit trybooking.

co.uk/BLVK