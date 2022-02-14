Monday, 14 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Trains play steams in

A STAGE production which was cancelled before its opening night will return to Goring mext month. 

The Goring Gap Players were preparing to put on The Titfield Thunderbolt in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

A spokesman said: “So much work was put into this hilarious play back in 2020.

“Having so enjoyed rehearsals, we were all saddened when it had to be cancelled the day before the opening night. 

“Now rehearsals are well under way and our director Dorothy Hirsch tells us we are as fresh and good as we were two years ago.” 

The play is set against the backdrop of train closures in the Fifties and Titfield villagers are determined to run their own service. 

The play will be staged at Goring village hall on Wednesday, March 16 and Saturday, March 19. 

Tickets are available from Inspiration in Goring Arcade or call (01941) 873530 and visit trybooking.
co.uk/BLVK 

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33