Novelist talk

AN award-winning historical novelist will give a talk at Goring library on Wednesday from 6.30pm.

Carolyn Kirby will be discussing her second book, When We Fall, which is set in the Second World War.

The book was named one of the best novels of 2020 by The Times.

The talk has been organised by the Friends of Goring Library.

Tickets cost £5 and are available from the library in Station Road.