Parking bays may vanish in safety trial

PARKING bays in Goring could be suspended to allow more space for pedestrians.

The parish council has launched a survey of residents asking whether they would support a trial where the bays in Station Road would be replaced by a pedestrian priority lane.

A survey carried out by the Mobility Issues Group for Goring and Streatley found six to one support for pedestrian safety measures in Station Road.

The trial scheme, which would be carried out by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, would be designed to improve safety for people with mobility issues and those with pushchairs.

Currently, up to five vehicles at a time can use the bays for up to two hours.

Parking is allowed at any time on Saturdays and Sundays.

Parking is permitted on single yellow lines in nearby Croft Road from Monday to Friday except on the east side near the station from 10am to 11am and on the west side from 3pm to 4pm.

This is to ensure spaces are available for locals and visitors and not taken up by commuters.

The parish council survey also asks for opinions on proposed improvements to public spaces in the village, including:

• Making Bourdillon Field behind Goring Primary School a child-focused area for primary aged children with suitable new equipment.

• Making the open space at Ferry Lane near the river a sensory play area for people with special needs with space to observe wildlife and plants.

• Making Gardiner recreation ground cricket-focused with practice pitches and ancillary football.

• Refurbishing the playground at Gardiner recreation ground for very young children.

•Making Rectory Garden near the village hall a quiet reflective space with areas for yoga. There would be a seasonal covered structure for concerts and outdoor events.

• Making Sheepcot recreation ground focused on football and tennis and possibly adding a multi-purpose games court, a “teen space” with a pump track or skate park and refurbishing the pavilion.

All areas would have benches and covered areas for spectators.

The survey also asks for views on new welcome signs for the village.

Goring in Bloom wants to update the signs to reflect the best small town award won in the Britain in Bloom competition in 2019.

Goring in Bloom has raised half the funds for the £5,000 signs and Oxfordshire County Council has agreed to provide the other half.

The new signs would read “Goring-on-Thames” as opposed to just “Goring”, which is on the current signs.

To take part in the consultation, visit goring

parishcouncil.gov.uk/home/

february-2022-consultation-survey