Storage plea

THE Goring and Streatley concert band is looking for storage facilities for its instruments.

The group needs to store four filing cabinets, two crates of music stands and six instruments including a trombone and tuba.

The space needs to be regularly accessible.

If you can help, email the group’s secretary Nick Cooper on nick_the_
fifer@btinternet.com

