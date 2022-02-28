Monday, 28 February 2022

Drivers wanted

GORING Community Centre is looking for volunteer drivers.

The drivers collect and take home older people who attend the lunch clubs on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings and drive people to hospital and surgery appointments.

If you can help, call David Rattue on (01491) 872740 about the lunch clubs and Alan Matthews on (01491) 872043 about appointments.

