Drivers wanted

WAAF veteran to celebrate 100th birthday with sing-song
A WOMAN will celebrate her 100th birthday on ... [more]
Monday, 28 February 2022
GORING Community Centre is looking for volunteer drivers.
The drivers collect and take home older people who attend the lunch clubs on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings and drive people to hospital and surgery appointments.
If you can help, call David Rattue on (01491) 872740 about the lunch clubs and Alan Matthews on (01491) 872043 about appointments.
28 February 2022
More News:
WAAF veteran to celebrate 100th birthday with sing-song
A WOMAN will celebrate her 100th birthday on ... [more]
Climate group receives ‘heroes’ award from High Sheriff
WATLINGTON climate action group has received an ... [more]
POLL: Have your say