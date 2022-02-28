Councillor remained active until his last

A GORING parish councillor has died following a short illness.

Matthew Brown had lived in the village for more than 25 years and had been on the council for the last 12.

In a statement, the council said he would be sorely missed.

It said: “Most recently he has been vice-chairman of the council, chairman of both the planning and staffing committees and the council’s liaison on the Goring Poor’s Allotment Society and the Streatley with Goring dementia action forum liaison.

“While being unable to attend meetings in the last few months, Cllr Brown did remain active right up to his very last days on email, ensuring his voice as a councillor was still heard.

“Many of us had the pleasure of serving on various committees and working groups alongside him and he made a valuable contribution to life in his community and the council.

“Cllr Brown will be sorely missed by his fellow members, officers and staff of the council and our sincere condolences go to his partner Jill and family.

“Jill has requested donations to Sue Ryder in lieu of flowers and has asked that those interested in obtaining funeral details when they are available should please contact the parish clerk.”

Cllr Brown’s working career began as a geophysicist, seismic surveying for oil and gas reserves around the world. He then moved into IT and management consultancy. After moving to Goring in 1995, he started a software and consultancy company, which he sold a decade later.

Finding himself with time to spare, he wanted to do something public-spirited so responded to an advertisement in Goring Gap News asking for volunteers to be

co-opted on to the council.

In 2015, he said: “I have endeavoured to be fair and to listen to both sides of any arguments, providing my support where I felt it best suited the village.

“I understand the need for more varied shopping facilities, especially for those without transport, as well as for extra accommodation to enable locals, young and old, to continue living in this wonderful place but I recognise the strain that this will put on the school, health centre and other infrastructure.”

Cllr Brown was a member of the local sailing club.

The vacancy will be filled by co-option unless 10 members of the public request a by-election in writing.