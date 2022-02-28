Monday, 28 February 2022

Convenience store to shut

THE McColl’s shop in Goring is to close.

The High Street convenience store will shut in July after the chain company decided not to renew the manager’s lease.

McColl’s said a year ago that it would be looking to shut as many as 330 of its stores over a few years.

The Goring store accommodates the village Post Office service, which could be lost if an alternative location is not found.

