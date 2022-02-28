Later entry

Monday, 28 February 2022

THE closing date for entries to the Goring GAP festival film competition has been extended.

The new date is May 4. Children of all school ages can enter a short film to be part of a red carpet premiere on Sunday, June 12.

The films can be shot using a smartphone. To sign up, visit thegapfestival.org/
film-festival

