Film festival

FREE film workshops will be offered ahead of the Goring GAP Festival.

Organisers are holding a children’s film festival as part of the event in June and will hold workshops for children preparing to enter.

The first workshop is tomorrow (Saturday) and the second on Saturday, April 23 and will be held at the Goring Community Centre in Station Road.

There will be two sessions, one for primary school children between 2pm and 4pm and one for sixth-form pupils from 4pm to 6pm.

The first session will focus on story creation and the second on editing.

To reserve a space, email filmfest@gapfestival.org

