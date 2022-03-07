Green group

A MEETING will be held to discuss plans for a new environmental organisation in Goring.

Ron Bridle is launching the Goring Gap Environmental Organisation to protect the natural environment around the village.

The meeting will be held at the Swan Hotel in Streatley on April 6 at 7.30pm. If you want to attend, call Mr Bridle on 07789 871620 or email ggeo.cio@outlook.com