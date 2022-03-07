Monday, 07 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Green group

A MEETING will be held to discuss plans for a new environmental organisation in Goring.

Ron Bridle is launching the Goring Gap Environmental Organisation to protect the natural environment around the village.

The meeting will be held at the Swan Hotel in Streatley on April 6 at 7.30pm. If you want to attend, call Mr Bridle on 07789 871620 or email ggeo.cio@outlook.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33