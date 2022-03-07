Monday, 07 March 2022

Litter pick

A LITTER pick will be held in Goring on April 2.

The event has been organised by Goring WI with the support of the parish council.

Pickers will meet at the cricket pavilion on Gardiner recreation ground at a time to be confirmed.

Litter picks, gloves and rubbish sacks will be provided. Drinks and cake will be served afterwards.

