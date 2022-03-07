Birthday concert

GORING Chamber Choir will celebrate its 70th anniversary with a concert at Douai Abbey in Upper Woolhampton.

The concert on Saturday, April 23 (7.30pm) was due to take place last year but had to be postponed.

The choir will be joined by Charivari Agréable Simfonie, a period instrument orchestra from Oxford, and professional soloists Hilary Cronin, Samantha Price, Guy Withers and John Savournin.

They will perform Dixit Dominus by Handel and Missa in Angustiis by Haydn.

Tickets cost £20 (free for under-18s) and are available from Inspiration in Goring Arcade or email tickets@

goringchamberchoir.co.uk

• The choir was formed in 1951 as the Goring and District Musical Society.