Tough year for hall

THE annual meeting of the trustees of Goring village hall will take place virtually on Wednesday, March 23 at 7.30pm.

Villagers will be able to hear about the trustees’ plans and to ask questions.

Mike Baker, chairman of the trustees said: “This has been another challenging year for the hall.

“Quite a number of users have not yet resumed their activities and we’re particularly saddened by some, for whom the pandemic created such difficulties that they decided to stop altogether.

“We thank them for their support in the past and look forward to new activities starting as the pandemic wanes.

“There continues to be ongoing maintenance work to keep the hall in good order.

“Through the last year, while costs rose and use stayed at a low level, we were fortunate enough to benefit from a few government grants which helped bridge the gap.

“The hall is secure and we’re looking forward to a better and hopefully more normal 12 months ahead.”

To attend the meeting, which will be held on Zoom, email goringvillagehall@

gmail.com

Anyone interested in joining the trustees should apply using the same email address.