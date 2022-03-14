Monday, 14 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Talk sold out

TICKETS to see Lenny Henry give a talk in aid of Goring library sold out in one hour.

Tickets went on sale at the library at 9.30am on Tuesday last week and were sold out by 10.30am.

Sir Lenny will be reading from his two latest books, Black British Lives Matter, and children’s book The Boy With Wings, in the Morrell Room in Church Lane, Streatley, this evening (Friday).

The talk has been organised by the Friends of Goring Library.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33