Talk sold out

TICKETS to see Lenny Henry give a talk in aid of Goring library sold out in one hour.

Tickets went on sale at the library at 9.30am on Tuesday last week and were sold out by 10.30am.

Sir Lenny will be reading from his two latest books, Black British Lives Matter, and children’s book The Boy With Wings, in the Morrell Room in Church Lane, Streatley, this evening (Friday).

The talk has been organised by the Friends of Goring Library.