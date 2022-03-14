Miniature regatta

A MINI regatta will take place in Goring in July.

Goring Gap Boat Club is organising the event on July 16.

The Goring and Streatley Regatta takes place every other year and the next one is due to be held in 2023.

However, the success of last year’s regatta, which was reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, inspired the boat club to hold a smaller, fun regatta this year at the club near Gatehampton railway bridge.

The races will take place over a 300m course and there will be three different classes, from beginners to competent rowers.

Entry is £100 per crew of four, which includes training sessions in advance.

To enter a crew, visit

goringgapbc.org.uk/very-amateur-regatta-saturday-july-16th