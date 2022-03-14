Festival unveils biggest programme of cultural events

THE line-up for the Goring GAP Festival has been announced.

More than 80 cultural events will take place over 10 days from June 2 to 12, the biggest programme since the festival began in 2014.

It will include the village’s celebrations for the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The headliners include Northumbrian folk group The Unthanks, who will perform songs from their latest album, Sorrows Away, and offer a harmony singing workshop on Friday, June 3.

On Wednesday, June 8 conservation biologist and National Geographic explorer Dr Niall McCann will give a talk on his adventures and work around the world and host an “ask the experts” session.

On Thursday, June 9 musical comedian and Funny Women winner Harriet Braine will perform with Pete Orton, who is known as “a man with a beard and a guitar”, for an evening of musical comedy.

On Friday, June 10 Illyria Outdoor Theatre will perform by the River Thames and London band The Lightyears will perform with acoustic band The Mysteries.

There will also be a number of musical performances, including opera, jazz and classical, as well as pop-up acoustic sessions.

The programme also includes special interest talks, art and poetry workshops, free children’s activities, open gardens and early morning fitness and wellbeing sessions.

New for this year is a film festival for young film-makers with a red carpet premiere on Sunday, June 12.

The deadline for entries is May 4. To sign up, visit thegapfestival.org/film-festival

The festival also plans to hold the longest street party in Britain to mark the jubilee. The “Big Jubilee Lunch” will take place on Goring and Streatley high streets and the bridge on Sunday, June 5, the final day of a special four-day bank holiday weekend.

Ginny Avery, artistic director of the festival, said: “This festival is going to be extra special, not least because it coincides with the Queen’s platinum jubilee, but particularly after the challenges of the last few years.

“We are delighted to be back and the programme we have created will allow everyone the chance to get out, come together and celebrate once again.”

The festival, which takes place every other year, began in 2014 and was inspired by the Queen’s diamond jubilee celebrations in 2012. It is run as a charity and relies on volunteers, sponsors and donations.

Tickets will go on sale on April 1 at thegapfestival.org

For many events free tickets will be available for under-18s.