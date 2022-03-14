Monday, 14 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Holiday club

GORING Free Church is to host a holiday club for children to learn about God through computer games.

Mega Quest will run from July 25 to July 29 and is for children aged five to 11.

The children will learn about God’s plan for the world through computer games, video clips, stories, songs, drama and craft.

The club is free of charge. For more information, visit goringfreechurch.co.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33