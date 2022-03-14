PUPILS at Sonning Common Primary School will hold ... [more]
GORING Free Church is to host a holiday club for children to learn about God through computer games.
Mega Quest will run from July 25 to July 29 and is for children aged five to 11.
The children will learn about God’s plan for the world through computer games, video clips, stories, songs, drama and craft.
The club is free of charge. For more information, visit goringfreechurch.co.uk
