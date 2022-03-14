Race deadline

PUPILS at Sonning Common Primary School will hold ... [more]
Monday, 14 March 2022
THE deadline for entering this year’s Goring 10km is on Monday.
The event will take place on Sunday, March 20 and is in aid of Goring Primary School.
The race will be started by Rosie Green, an author and journalist from Goring.
She said: “It’s such a brilliant friendly event and I love how it brings together the local community.”
Runners should register at goring10k.com
