Monday, 14 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Race deadline

THE deadline for entering this year’s Goring 10km is on Monday.

The event will take place on Sunday, March 20 and is in aid of Goring Primary School.

The race will be started by Rosie Green, an author and journalist from Goring.

She said: “It’s such a brilliant friendly event and I love how it brings together the local community.”

Runners should register at goring10k.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33