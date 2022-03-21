Lenny talk postponed

A TALK by Sir Lenny Henry in aid of Goring library was postponed at the last moment.

It was due to take place on Friday but on Thursday Sir Lenny told organisers he was unable to attend.

The Friends of Goring Library said Sir Lenny still intended to give the talk and ticket holders should keep their tickets while a new date was arranged.

Sir Lenny was due to read from his two latest books, Black British Lives Matter and The Boy With Wings at the Morrell Room in Church Lane, Streatley.

Tickets sold out in one hour when they went on sale earlier this month.

A new date is expected to be announced shortly and anyone who cannot attend will receive a refund.