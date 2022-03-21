Monday, 21 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Lenny talk postponed

A TALK by Sir Lenny Henry in aid of Goring library was postponed at the last moment.

It was due to take place on Friday but on Thursday Sir Lenny told organisers he was unable to attend.

The Friends of Goring Library said Sir Lenny still intended to give the talk and ticket holders should keep their tickets while a new date was arranged.

Sir Lenny was due to read from his two latest books, Black British Lives Matter and The Boy With Wings at the Morrell Room in Church Lane, Streatley.

Tickets sold out in one hour when they went on sale earlier this month.

A new date is expected to be announced shortly and anyone who cannot attend will receive a refund.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33