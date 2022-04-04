Two course records set at Goring 10km

TWO course records were set at this year’s Goring 10km.

Anthony Page, of Reading Roadrunners, set a new fastest time of 37 minutes and one second in the men’s “super veteran” category for runners aged between 50 and 59.

His clubmate Katherine Sargeant did the same in the women’s super-veteran class after coming home in 40 minutes and 26 seconds.

Almost 500 runners took part in the event on Sunday, March 20, setting off from the scout centre and following an anti-clockwise circular route that finished in the Bourdillon Field, behind Goring Primary School.

Race director Amber Rhind said: “It was a fabulous return for the event after a year off due to covid.

“The atmosphere was incredible and runners and locals were clearly excited to be back. A big thank-you to everyone who helped to make it so special.” Craig Hopkins won the main event with a time of 34 minutes and 25 seconds. The fastest woman was Nicola Lee with a time of 39 minutes and 53 seconds.

The winner of the men’s junior section was Olly Carrington, of Abingdon Athletic Club, who finished 17th overall in a time of 39 minutes and 19 seconds. Nia Watson won the women’s junior section with a time of 47 minutes and 29 seconds.

Philip Woolfall won the men’s veteran category in 38 minutes and 26 seconds and Clive Alderson, of Tri 20 Triathlon Club won the men’s masters category in 43 minutes and 21 seconds.

The women’s veteran’s category was won by Kate Williams in 42 minutes and six seconds and the women’s masters by Tracey Lasan, of Reading Roadrunners, in 49 minutes and 20 seconds.

The men’s grandmaster category was won by David Leake, of Reading Roadrunners, in 49 minutes and 45 seconds and the women’s category by his clubmate Liz Atkinson in one hour, seven minutes and 19 seconds.

The proceeds from the event will be donated to the primary school.