Cricket club to take over bowling green for training

GORING’S bowling green is to be used by the village cricket team for training.

The parish council has approved the move despite requests by the bowls club and croquet club to use the green in Gardiner recreation ground.

The bowling club has been given permission to continue using the green for up to two years before the cricket club’s new facility is ready and the croquet club will be allowed to share use of it.

Goring Cricket Club wants to replace the existing nets with a new training facility for use by its academy, which now teaches cricket to 250 children and young people.

It currently has two nets but wants to build four of a higher standard, subject to planning permission.

Goring Bowling Club merged with Goring Heath Bowls Club last year due to declining membership and plans to move to the latter’s green at the Goring Heath almshouses.

However, it needs to raise funds to re-lay and level the green as the work has been delayed and the cost has risen from £17,000 to £24,000.

The club hopes to receive a grant from South Oxfordshire District Council, which would mean it was only £3,000 short of the total needed.

Bowling club secretary David Watson told a parish council meeting that he could not guarantee the club would leave by March 2023, when the cricket club wanted to start work on its new facilities.

He said: “It is still our intention to move away from the green but we’ve been thwarted by a number of things. Getting planning permission took longer than expected and covid has delayed us getting quotes, meaning the cost has escalated. The cost of materials has doubled and labour costs have gone up.

“It is not that we are unwilling to relinquish the green, it is that at the moment we cannot be sure we can safely do so.

“If it comes to a straight contest between bowls, croquet and cricket then we do think that bowls should stay because the age group we cater for doesn’t really have any alternatives. It is the only game in town.”

He said the club had 38 playing members, about 15 of whom were from Goring.

Jonny Russell, chairman of the cricket club, said: “One of the things I’m most proud of in the last few years is helping more than 250 kids to learn cricket.

“The bowling green is the perfect location. The facility needs to be part of the club and have use of the pavilion. With the current nets we can’t take any more kids despite interest.”

He said the new training facilities would be one of the best in the country and could generate revenue for the council if it was hired out.

Jim Butlett asked for use of the green to set up a new croquet club.

He said: “My passion is croquet. I’ve been a resident of Goring for 15 years and I’ve always had an interest in starting a club.

“Many croquet clubs range from people in their early teens to people in their nineties.

“Club croquet is played throughout the year and requires large lawns to a similar standard to bowls. The possibility of repurposing the existing bowls green for croquet would be the ideal solution and probably the only affordable solution.

“As croquet is very much a spectator sport, Gardiner’s central location would encourage everyone to come and watch.

“Some bowls and croquet clubs share a lawn for the benefit of all. I had some discussion with the bowls club about this possibility but they said ‘no’ at that time.

“Gardiner is a beautiful location — it’s owned by the village and it’s enjoyed by all.

“The bowls club lawn is part of that significant asset and should not be destroyed and shut away behind unsightly high wire fences purely for the benefit of cricket practice.” Councillors asked whether the cricket and croquet club would consider using space at Sheepcot recreation ground.

The cricket club said it would not work to have the training facility separate from the rest of the club.

Mr Butlett said it would be difficult and expensive to create a green at Sheepcot as it would need to be levelled and drainage built.

Councillor Bryan Urbick said there had been some support for a croquet club in the public consultation but the overwhelming support was for cricket.

Councillor Sonia Lofthouse said: “I think there’s space in the village that we could look to accommodate croquet but my feeling is that cricket is essential to the village.

“We have that lovely cricket square in the middle which they look after with great care. Cricket moving elsewhere would split the club, which wouldn’t make any sense.”

Councillors agreed the cricket club should continue with its plans for the new training facility but that this may be delayed by up to a year if the bowling club couldn’t move in time.

They also made it a condition of the bowling club’s licence that it must share the green with croquet for the remainder of its time there.

The council will then look at options for a croquet green at Sheepcot.